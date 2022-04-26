U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur to attend Ukrainian fundraiser in Sylvania

Lourdes University will host Raising Hope for Ukrainian Children, a fundraising event to support humanitarian aid for children affected by the war.

Congressman Marcy Kaptur, the founder and co-chair of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus, will be on hand at the event, which will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Russell Ebeid Recreation Center, located at 6737 Convent Blvd.

Six Northwest Ohio organizations providing direct assistance to Ukrainians will also be on hand, and donations will be accepted.

The event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided.

To receive a free Eventbrite admission ticket, visit https://bit.ly/UkrMay1 .

For more information, call Elizabeth Balint at 419-973-8007.