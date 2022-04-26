ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur to attend Ukrainian fundraiser in Sylvania

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyoIP_0fKogjU700

Lourdes University will host Raising Hope for Ukrainian Children, a fundraising event to support humanitarian aid for children affected by the war.

Congressman Marcy Kaptur, the founder and co-chair of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus, will be on hand at the event, which will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Russell Ebeid Recreation Center, located at 6737 Convent Blvd.

Six Northwest Ohio organizations providing direct assistance to Ukrainians will also be on hand, and donations will be accepted.

The event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided.

To receive a free Eventbrite admission ticket, visit https://bit.ly/UkrMay1 .

For more information, call Elizabeth Balint at 419-973-8007.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sylvania, OH
Sylvania, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcy Kaptur
The Lima News

Putnam County ranked 5th healthiest in Ohio

OTTAWA — Putnam County was ranked the fifth healthiest county in Ohio in the 2022 County Health Rankings report, earning high marks for quality of life, health behaviors and favorable social and economic factors that lead to good health. The annual report, which measures a variety of health outcomes...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Dolan: I’ll end Biden’s war on North American energy

The inflation rate now stands at 8.5 percent, the fastest year-over-year rise in 42 years. Ohio families and businesses need relief from skyrocketing prices at the fuel pump and the grocery store, and one thing stands in the way: Democrats’ unwillingness to reverse course on their commitment to put the oil and gas industry out of business. Nowhere is this more evident than in northwest Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ohio Voters Say They Don't Know Which Republican Senate Candidate Is Best (or Worst)

Amid the maniacal bids to out-conservative one another, and the near fisticuffs, perhaps the most abiding feature of this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has been voters’ uncertainty. In a crowded field it might seem that voters would have an easy time finding a candidate whose message resonates. Instead, the limited polling available keeps showing double digit undecideds.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Humanitarian Aid#Charity#Lourdes University#Raising Hope#Ukrainians
The Blade

Waterkeeper conference provides update on key Lake Erie issues

An annual, all-day conference dedicated to Lake Erie issues had a little bit of something for everyone on Wednesday. The 60 or so people who attended the Lake Erie Waterkeeper symposium at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve in Perrysburg Township heard updates on lake sturgeon recovery efforts, fluctuating lake levels, the latest on walleye and yellow perch spawning, and a hefty dose of research into western Lake Erie algal blooms that have chronically reappeared almost every summer since 1995.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Blade

Editorial: Spitzer gets a future

The investments in downtown Toledo landmarks can spark a turnaround. Future plans for the Spitzer building at Four Corners gained momentum with a state commitment of $1 million for asbestos abatement and remediation of lead paint. It’s a necessary prelude to complete redevelopment of the building.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Findlay's Marathon Center honors arts advocates

Here are a few things I need to share before time runs out. Findlay’s Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, with Fifth Third Bank, has selected its 2022 Wall of Fame honorees who will honored in a ceremony at the center at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
FINDLAY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy