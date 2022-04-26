Get to know Braselton’s history through one of these guided tours

The old elementary school building in historic downtown Braselton. - photo by Scott Rogers

Downtown Braselton Historic Tours

Walking Tours

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon May 5 (lunch included) and May 20; 6-7:30 p.m. May 24

How much: $25, May 5; $5, May 20 and 24

Tickets and info: explorebraselton.com

Trolley Tours

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon May 5 (lunch included) and May 26; 6-7:30 p.m. May 17

How much: $30, May 5; $10, May 17 and 26

Tickets and info: explorebraselton.com

Visitors to Braselton who’ve wanted a glimpse into what town life was like in the 1900s will soon have a chance to find out.

On select dates in May, the Downtown Braselton Historic Tours will take guests on a guided walk or trolley ride through the town’s historic district to learn more about its founding family and iconic landmarks, including what they were in their prime and how they’ve evolved in the present day.

“Braselton is really fortunate in that we have a really good stock of historic buildings, and they all have some fun, interesting stories,” Braselton Community Development Director Amy Pinnell said.

Along the tour, participants will encounter the history behind the town’s old post office and service station buildings, the cotton gin that now houses Braselton Brewing Co. and the home of William Henry Braselton, the older brother of Green and John Oliver Braselton — founding trio of the Braselton Brothers Department Store, which recently reopened as The 1904.

Braselton’s home now serves as the town hall.

The historic W.H. Braselton home in downtown Braselton. - photo by Scott Rogers

Another “special feature” of the tours, according to Pinnell, is the Enterprise Roller Mill. Built in 1900, the mill processed wheat and corn until about 1965 and was arguably the last mill in Georgia to offer self-rising flour, according to town history.

Though typically closed to the public, tour participants will have a chance to step inside the mill — which, according to Pinnell, is like stepping back in time.

“All the original equipment is still inside the building,” Pinnell said. “It’s never had plumbing; there’s currently no power on the inside. It’s almost as if it’s 1965 — they locked up the door and walked away. We hear stories all the time of people coming up to the mill with their parents or grandparents, dropping off wheat and picking up flour. There’s a lot of local memories (tied) to it.”

The Enterprise Roller Mill in historic downtown Braselton. - photo by Scott Rogers

Those wanting to explore on foot can sign up for one of the walking tours, slated for 10:30 a.m. to noon May 5 and May 20 and 6-7:30 p.m. May 24.

The historic trolley tours will take place 10:30 a.m. to noon May 5 and May 26 and 6-7:30 p.m. May 17.

Both tour styles include a Cinco de Mayo inspired lunch at Braselton Brewing Co. May 5.

Walking tours are $5 and limited to 30 participants. Trolley tours are $10 and limited to 24 participants.

The May 5 tour and lunch bundle is $25 for walking tourists and $30 for trolley riders.

Tickets for each tour can be secured online.

“You’ll always get kind of a variety of people (on the tours) — some people that have lived here for a really, really long time and don’t know much about the history but they’re eager to learn, and then you’ve got those groups of people that are fairly new and they’re the same way, they’re eager to learn and discover new things,” Pinnell said.

Those who can’t attend one of the upcoming tours can embark on their own self-guided tour using the Braselton historic district’s self-guided walking tour booklet available online.

For additional tour and ticket information, visit explorebraselton.com.

The old service station in historic downtown Braselton is now the Local Station restaurant. - photo by Scott Rogers