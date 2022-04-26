ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Osbourne Says Bella Hadid Getting a Nose Job at 14 Years Old Was ‘Irresponsible’

Eek! Sharon Osbourne weighed in on Bella Hadid having a nose job at 14 years old, calling the decision “irresponsible.”

During the Monday, April 25 episode of the British talk show The Talk , the TV personality brought up Bella’ s nose job when discussing the new era of non-invasive nose job procedures, like fillers.

“I think, like, Bella Hadid having her nose done at 14, I mean, is very, very irresponsible because your face hasn’t finished growing,” the former America’s Got Talent judge explained.

Sharon, 69, prefaced her statement by saying she feels that anyone who has the financial means to change something about their appearance has the right to. “It’s your body, you do what you want with it,” she said.

The U.K. native went into further detail saying that if Bella got a nose job while her face was still changing at such a young age, she assumed she had more than one. “I bet she’s had more than one because your face changes as you get older,” she said. “So that’s ridiculous.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sq9rl_0fKo7evG00 The former Sharon Osbourne Show host went on to discuss her own plastic surgery nightmare while getting a face tune-up seven months ago.

“As you get older, believe me, it gets worse, the pain,” the former reality star said. “It was excruciatingly painful. See I’m holding my nose so it doesn’t fall off,” she joked.

Bella, 25, opened up about her nose job with Vogue in March 2022, admitting that she regretted her decision . “ I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it,” the model revealed. “People think I fully f--ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?”

The Kin Euphorics co-founder also explained that her insecurities partially stemmed from constantly being compared to her sister , Gigi Hadid .

“I was the uglier sister,” she said. “I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you just believe it.”

While Bella finally admitted to her rhinoplasty, she also shut down rumors that she’s been injected with filler. “Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever … it’s face tape,” she explained. “The oldest trick in the book.”

