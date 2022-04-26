ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top U.S. Senate Democrat hopes Twitter does not become a darker place under Musk

By Richard Cowan, David Shepardson
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he hoped Twitter (TWTR.N) did not become a "darker" place under the ownership of Elon Musk, with many lawmakers strongly divided on the ramifications of such a deal.

"In many ways Twitter has been a dark, dark place. I hope it doesn't get any darker," Schumer told reporters when asked about Musk's purchase of the social media company.

Schumer's Republican counterpart, Senator Mitch McConnell, called the Musk takeover an "incredible event." He added: "It will be interesting to see what impact it has on the way Twitter operates. But we're all watching it with a great deal of interest because there certainly have been our share of complaints about the way it has been run in the past."

On Monday, Musk nailed down a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion.

Many Democrats want to use the purchase to advance legislative efforts. Some Democrats say the purchase shows that Congress must do more to tax billionaires or impose privacy protections and other rules to rein in tech companies.

Meanwhile, Republicans have strongly backed Musk's purchase plans and expressed anger at Twitter for banning former Republican President Donald Trump and others.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called Musk's purchase "dangerous"... "Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable."

Democratic Ed Markey wrote on Twitter that "Elon Musk and a handful of billionaires now have dangerous influence over the most powerful online platforms. They can't be trusted, and self-regulation has failed. We must pass laws to protect privacy and promote algorithmic justice for internet users, especially for kids."

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, who chairs the Finance Committee, called for higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans, writing on Twitter that "if billionaires like Elon Musk can afford to scoop up media trophies for $44 billion they can afford to pay their taxes."

Musk previously has directed crude insults at Wyden and other Democratic U.S. politicians on Twitter, including President Joe Biden.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said Musk "buying Twitter is the most significant thing to happen to free speech in decades." Republican Senator Mike Braun wrote on Twitter Musk "purchasing Twitter is a clear win for free speech and America. I’m excited to see Mr. Musk unlock Twitter’s full potential!"

Reporting by Richard Cowan, David Shepardson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr

Let's Go... FJB
2d ago

can we just take a moment from this little distraction and remember Afghanistan was a disaster, Baldwin is a killer, Biden armed the Taliban, Ukraine is a fiasco, Gas is outrageous and getting worse, the Border is still wide open with middle of the night flights going all over the country, Hollyweird sure has a way of taking people's attention when it benefits the democrats exponentially.

13
Jack Frost
2d ago

I don't see how it could get any darker than when schummer who is tight with Dorsey controlled the sencorship and algarithums.

5
James Stanley
2d ago

They will start telling the truth about the Democratic Communist Party

13
Reuters

