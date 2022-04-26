ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court hears arguments on "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court heard arguments in an immigration case centered around a Trump-era policy which requires...

Federal judge plans to temporarily force Biden administration to keep rule that turns migrants away at the U.S.-Mexico border

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge in Louisiana plans to temporarily block the Biden administration from ending Title 42, a pandemic-era health order used by federal immigration officials to expel migrants, including asylum-seekers, at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll bus thousands of migrants to Washington D.C. and check all vehicles at the border to stop cartels as he declares war on Biden's 'open border' policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will be be bussing thousands of illegal migrants who cross the border straight to Washington DC and leaving them on the steps of the US Capitol for President Biden to deal with. Announcing the new plan at a press conference Wednesday, the GOP governor...
White House says it’s glad Texas Gov Abbott ‘backing down’ over border inspection ‘stunt’

The White House is signalling a measure of appreciation towards Texas governor Greg Abbott after he ended the unnecessary commercial vehicle inspections that caused a significant portion of US-Mexico cross-border trade to grind to a standstill earlier this week. In a statement to The Independent, a White House spokesperson said: “We appreciate him backing down in response to the economic harm he was causing to U.S. businesses and consumers.“Even in the face of a global pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine, Americans are getting back to work and able to support themselves and their families with good-paying jobs. Elected...
New Guatemalan migrant caravan expected to arrive at southern border in May when Title 42 ends

A migrant caravan coming from Guatemala will likely be reaching the southern border by May 23, the day Title 42 is expected to expire, Fox News Digital has confirmed. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd confirmed to Fox News Digital that a caravan is traveling to the southern border, adding that it likely will break up into smaller ones before it reaches the U.S.
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Second bus of migrants from Texas arrives in DC as Abbott continues to battle White House

Washington DC was the site of a second arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants who apparently voluntarily accepted rides to the city from Texas on Thursday.The state’s governor, Greg Abbott, is engaged in a duel with the Biden administration over his criticism of their handling of illegal migration. Republicans have resisted every effort by the Biden administration to roll back cuts to legal migrations as well as policies deemed as inhumane, and in particular demanded that the CDC reaffirm the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to turn asylum-seekers away at the border due to Covid concerns, a policy...
