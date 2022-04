Click here to read the full article. MILAN – Off-White has found its new creative leader. Ibrahim Kamara has been appointed art and image director of the brand founded by Virgil Abloh, whose death last year at the age of 41 sent shock waves not only through the fashion world but also the broader culture, from music to the skate scene.More from WWDOff-White RTW Fall 2022Remembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022 According to an Instagram post shared on Saturday by the company, the editor in chief of Dazed “will be joining a collective of creatives and overseeing...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO