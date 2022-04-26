ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Review:  Beethoven’s Fidelio revived by Gustavo Dudamel and the Deaf West Theatre for both the hearing and deaf audiences  

By Sanjana Rajagopal
The Poly Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walt Disney Concert Hall featured the LA Philharmonic, the Deaf West Theatre and the White Hands Choir for their first deaf and hearing performance of “Fidelio” on April 16. “Fidelio” was not written for the deaf, but it was written by hearing-impaired composer Beethoven and librettists,...

thepolypost.com

