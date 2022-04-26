ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY leaders talk tech & SUNY Poly

By Shelby Pay
 4 days ago

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – While many local politicians attended yesterday’s event, all eyes were on New York Governor Kathy Hochul who was also in Marcy to show her support for the opening.

Governor Hochul visited for the grand opening of Wolfspeed and while she was here made regarding the potential move of SUNY Poly to SUNY Albany .

Wolfspeed Grand Opening

“I believe that there’s opportunities here to create different synergies but uh the conversations are ongoing I don’t want to say anything definitive today, but we did have some good conversations,” said Governor Hochul. “But I’m really excited about this region.”

Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente , was also pleased with their meeting.

More Science & Technology

“We had a very good meeting with the Governor and addressed our issues and concerns, and she’s promised to, you know, follow up and do some more,” said Picente.” We have some work to do on it, but it was a great opportunity to be able to talk to her, and I think we’re on a good path, and we’ll go from there.”

ELECTIONS
EDUCATION
ALBANY, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PUBLIC SAFETY
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Albany#Suny Poly#Tech#Oneida County Executive#Science Technology
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
PORT KENT, NY
HUDSON, NY
POLITICS
