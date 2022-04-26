Wisconsin gets federal OK to provide pre-pandemic EBT FoodShare benefits for some children under 6

Ellen O'Nan

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has received federal approval for its plan to provide food benefits in July for children younger than 6 who are not enrolled in school.

The approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, announced at the 2022 Hunger and Health Summit in Wisconsin Dells Monday, involves 2021-2022 pre-6 pandemic electronic benefits transfer.

The pre-6 P-EBT program provides food benefits for children younger than 6 as of Sept. 1, 2021, who are in FoodShare households and not receiving benefits as part of the school-age P-EBT program because they are not enrolled in school.

“These supplemental food benefits provide critical support to families impacted by COVID-19,” said state Health Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

Families will receive letters notifying them of how much they will receive for September 2021 through June when benefits are issued in mid-July. The state health department will determine benefit amounts based on a formula developed to meet federal requirements and maximize benefits for families, according to the health services department.

A child must have received benefits as part of an active FoodShare household during a month in order to get pre-6 P-EBT benefits for that same month.

Benefits will be issued automatically to FoodShare households with children that qualify. Pre-6 P-EBT benefits will be put on FoodShare households’ QUEST cards.

