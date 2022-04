According to a new global survey two-thirds of people around the world want to work flexibly when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. A recent Ipsos survey for the World Economic Forum confirms that to work flexibly when the COVID-19 pt 64% of respondents reported being more productive with a flexible work schedule and almost a third (30%) said they would consider looking for another job if they were forced to go back to the office full time.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO