Crossroads Jalapeño Eating Contest – Win Whataburger For A Year!

Line Dances! Everyone loves them! Well, there are some folks that act like they are glued to their seats when one starts to play. Let's just say - most people like them. As a Mobile DJ for many years, I've done every event imaginable - weddings, reunions, birthday parties, Quinceaneras and even a funeral (don't ask). While I didn't play a line dance song at the funeral, at every other event a line dance was performed. I've been DJing so long I've seen a bunch come and go. I rarely play the Rolling Stones' "Harlem Shuffle" anymore, but in the mid 90's it was the go-to line dance. And, some really came and went fast...Mississippi Cha Cha anyone? How did it all start? Well, according to the line dance folklore, the "Electric Slide," released in the late 70's, was song that started the craze. So Crossroads what is the top line dance in the area? Well, despite all my experience, I decided to ask local DJ JP of JP Productions (aka JP of the JP and Ingra Show on KIXS 108). The regulars were there, but there were a few surprises. So, I've compiled my own list, consulted some other mobile DJs, checked with some professional wedding crashers, talked with some professional dancers and finally have the ultimate line dance list! Not only that, if you've never bothered to learn these incredible boot-stomping, booty- shaking gems -now is the time. I've included a little instruction video to help things along. So, this is educational too! Let's dance!

VICTORIA, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO