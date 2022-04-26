Boise City Council approves Interfaith Sanctuary's conditional use permit, State Street location

Boise City Council on Monday voted to approve a conditional use permit for Interfaith Sanctuary’s planned shelter on State Street, after days of public testimony.

Interfaith currently takes in unsheltered individuals in its downtown facility and in a hotel, which is paid for with federal COVID-19 money that is set to run out this summer.

The new shelter would be located at 4306 W. State St., a former Salvation Army distribution center just southeast of Collister Drive. The shelter's hope was that the renovated facility would allow Interfaith to move its operations out of its current aging downtown shelter and address the growing homeless population locally.

However, residents of nearby neighborhoods of the proposed State Street location have expressed concerns regarding public safety and how the homeless shelter would operate.

"It is a community issue to be addressed," Councilmember Lisa Sánchez said. "... I think it's important that we give (Interfaith) the opportunity to fulfill those 30 conditions ... because there are members of our community who are relying on all of us."

The final vote was 4-2, with Councilmembers Patrick Bageant and Luci Willits voting against Interfaith's appeal.

The council went through proposed conditions one by one and made changes, after Council President Elaine Clegg made a motion to uphold the appeal in favor of the project. The changes include limiting capacity to 205, including overflow.

Councilmembers Bageant and Willits said they would vote no, in part because of the number of conditions, their belief that best practices will change in the future, and uncertainty there would be no adverse impacts stemming from the shelter's new location.

However, other councilmembers said they were comfortable making the decision because the conditions would mitigate adverse impact on the surrounding community.

While hundreds opposed the shelter's proposed State Street location at city council and planning commission meetings in recent months, almost 40 local faith leaders wrote a letter earlier this year in support of the facility's relocation to State Street.

"We are digesting this result and will get back to you as we determine next steps," the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association wrote on Facebook Monday night. "We hope you continue to be kind and thoughtful in your remarks and conversations regarding the relocation, regardless of how frustrated you may feel."

Monday’s hearing

The hearing began with a city staff presentation on best practices, and how to implement those practices through conditions.

For example, staff proposed removing the limit on days overflow capacity is allowable because overflow is a best practice. However, overflow capacity would be limited to the number of people allowed in the facility by fire code in the proposed changes.

Another proposal was to add a condition to require the facility to have physical barriers between spaces designated for families with children and adult-only households.

Then, the council asked city staff questions related to alcohol use, burdens on nearby parks, and public safety and security.

"It is my firm belief that a well-administered safety and security plan, particularly security plan, will mitigate the need for police response and will mitigate the impact to the community," Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said.

Veterans Park Neighborhood Association President Katy Decker and Collister Neighborhood Association President Doug Drinka stood briefly for questions. Both said some proposed conditions might help, but added conditions including a further size restriction would be appropriate, as would a forum that would allow direct community engagement.

Interfaith Sanctuary then offered its rebuttal. Geoffrey Wardle, the counsel representing Interfaith, said all of the proposed conditions from Boise staff seemed workable.

Clegg said that there's more need than what can be met at the proposed shelter.

"The work doesn't end with us," Interfaith Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers said. "Hopefully it inspires more, but we won't be able to solve the whole problem"

The conditional use permit

Interfaith Sanctuary’s conditional use permit was initially denied by Boise's Planning & Zoning Commission in January.

Commissioners said in their reason statement that the shelter would “place an undue burden on public facilities.” The use was not compatible with other uses in the general neighborhood, the statement said, and would adversely affect other property in the vicinity. The commission also wrote that there was no security plan.

The Boise Police Department said it was neutral on the proposed shelter. Both Boise police and fire departments said some calls would move with the shelter.

“The Boise Police Department will be able to pivot and reallocate resources as necessary,” Lee said at the April 18 appeal hearing.

However, the commission made mistakes, according to a March memo from city Planning and Development Services staff. Of the five appeal grounds cited by Interfaith, staff agreed with four of them.

Staff said, for example, that the commission could have placed conditions on the application to address impacts to public safety agencies.

“PDS staff find that the Planning and Zoning Commission errored (sic) in their decision to deny the application based on an unsupported reasoned statement,” the memo said. “The PDS staff recommendation remains unchanged in finding that the application meets the approval criteria for the (conditional use permit).”

A long process

The process to obtain a permit has gone on for more than a year. Interfaith said in February 2021 it would delay a permitting application for a new shelter after neighbors asked for more information.

Interfaith then bought the former Salvation Army distribution center on State Street and filed a conditional use permit application in April.

In June 2021, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked Interfaith to pause its application. At the time, McLean said she would organize a task force to study the location and “best practices” for sheltering the homeless.

Several hearings took place in fall 2021 after the shelter submitted its conditional use permit.

The Boise City Council’s decision could be taken to Fourth District Court for judicial review, according to BoiseDev.