Toledo police awarded state grants

The state on Monday awarded more than $3.7 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies, including $220,000 to the Toledo Police Department, the governor’s office announced.

Separately, Toledo police will share in a grant of $130,418 that is being divided up among several other police departments: Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Elyria, Lorain, Mansfield, and Youngstown.

Grants will be used to either enhance current violence reduction initiatives or launch new efforts.

Statewide, the 21 agencies are the first to receive funding through the new Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Gov. Mike DeWine, in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly, created the program last year. Those receiving grants Monday included law enforcement agencies in Allen, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lake, Lawrence, Lucas, Lorain, Mahoning, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Warren/Butler counties, Monday’s announcement said.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to fighting crime, and I am dedicated to helping our local agencies prevent violence using the methods they know will make the most difference in their local neighborhoods,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.