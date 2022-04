Life and death dramas continue to play out in the Front Range’s best-known bald eagle nests. Officials at Standley Lake Regional Park reported this week that two eaglets in the nest there had succumbed to unknown causes. Elsewhere, a nest covered by a pair of cameras at the Xcel Fort St. Vrain power generating facility contains two thriving eaglets, although a third egg there did not hatch. Eagle lovers can watch the parents feeding those adorable eaglets via the Xcel Energy Eagle Cams on YouTube.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO