Washington, DC

Kamala Harris Has Tested Positive For COVID

By Ryan Brooks
buzzfeednews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Tuesday. “She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” said...

www.buzzfeednews.com

Kamala Harris
Merrick Garland
