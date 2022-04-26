ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fewer Wildfires, Better Air Quality Expected For Minnesota In 2022

By Lisa Meadows
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17myie_0fKnTZM100

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released their prediction of air quality for this summer, after an unprecedented number of air quality alerts were issued last summer due to Canadian wildfires.

Last summer had the most severe, widespread and longest-lasting unhealthy air conditions on record for Minnesota.

“This is only the second time we alerted the entire state in an air quality alert, the first time we did for a couple of days,” Minnesota Pollution Control Agency meteorologist Matt Taraldsen said.

Canadian wildfires were responsible for much of this dangerous air quality.

“What is kind of astounding is that some areas of the state were under an air quality alert for 30 days consecutively,” Taraldsen said.

After having hazardous air levels numerous times last year, what does this year have to hold? Minnesota pollution control meteorologists predict this summer’s conditions will not be as bad as last summer, but drought conditions in southern Canada will likely have an effect.

“There was some drought in southern Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba even some severe to extreme drought,” Minnesota Pollution Control Agency meteorologist Nick Witcraft said.

Canadian drought means a greater chance for Canadian wildfires.

“There may be an above-normal season in Canada, which means we will probably see a few days with impactful smoke, probably not as impactful as last season but we can expect a few days with smoke,” said Witcraft.

But this winter’s wetter-than-average conditions for northern Minnesota and improved soil moisture help.

“Hopefully that will keep the fires down in northern Minnesota this year,” said Witcraft.

Long-term forecasts still predict a rain deficit, which would work against us in mitigating the drought.

“We have a large area of above-average temperatures for the U.S. and below-average precipitation for the upper Midwest,” said Witcraft.

And another factor for air quality is ozone.

“Generally warm and dry conditions lead to more ozone. (Not every day that is warm and sunny but) the more hot and sunny days you have, the more likely you will see some ozone,” said Witcraft.

Due to warmer temperatures predicted for this summer, ozone will likely cause a few days in the category unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“We may have three to five days reaching the orange category. Normally it’s two to four so it’s a little bit above normal,” said Witcraft.

While many of us are hoping for spring and summer-like weather to finally return, be sure to check in with WCCO’s Next Weather meteorologists for air quality concerns when the warmer weather finally arrives.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Estimates 60% Of Residents Have Had COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,563 new cases and one more death due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,494 Minnesotans have died from the virus. Meanwhile, the state released new estimates indicating that health officials believe that about 60% of the state’s residents — or roughly 3.3 million people — have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure would be slightly higher than the national average of an estimated 57.7%. In comparison, the latest official figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,447,575, which includes...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alerts: Tornado Warnings Expire; T-Storm Watch For Metro Canceled

UPDATE (9:28 p.m.) — A flash flood warning remains in effect for an area of northwestern Minnesota until early Sunday morning. The warning area includes East Grand Forks, Crookston, Thompson, Fisher, Emerado, Euclid, Merrifield, Mallory, Bygland, Davidson, and Key West. Forecasters say that heavy rain could cause flash flooding in small creeks and rivers, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. UPDATE (8:57 p.m.) — The National Weather Service says that the severe thunderstorm watch for the eastern Twin Cities metro and parts of southeastern Minnesota has been canceled. UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alberta, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Ozone#Canada#Pollution#Wcco#Canadian
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Axios

Wildfires ravage several states in "dangerously early" fire season

New Mexico's governor signed an emergency declaration for 33 drought-affected counties over the weekend, as dozens of wildfires raged across several U.S. states in the Southwest and Midwest. The big picture: The blazes have razed tens of thousands of acres and scores of structures over the past week and triggered...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Many Lakes Are Actually in Minnesota?

If there's one thing Minnesota is known for, it's the staggering number of lakes found within its borders. It's known as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes" but that's not entirely accurate. In fact, there are more lakes than that in Minnesota. How Many Lakes Are There In Minnesota?. According...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
International Business Times

Wildfires Widespread In Parched U.S. Southwest

An unusually large number of wildfires burned across the U.S. Southwest on Friday as a decades-long drought combined with abundant dry vegetation to raise concerns the region faced a harsh burning year. "New Mexico right now has multiple fires going, Arizona has multiple fires going, and that is abnormal for...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy