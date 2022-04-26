Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Henrico’s Near West End

Henrico Police are seeking the driver of a 2015 pearl white Toyota Prius (like the one pictured above) in connection with a fatal hit-and-run April 26.

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Henrico’s Near West End Tuesday morning, and Henrico Police are looking for the vehicle, which fled the scene.

It happened at about 9:21 a.m. near the intersection of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road. The pedestrian was struck and was transported to the hospital but died shortly after arrival, according to police.

The vehicle involved in the incident is a 2015 Toyota Prius, pearl white in color, likely with heavy passenger’s side damage, police said. The vehicle should be missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover.

Anyone with information should call Henrico Police Officer Bolinger at (804) 501-5000.