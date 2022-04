With a name like Red Lobster, it may seem obvious that seafood is the main attraction at the Florida-based eatery. However, as anybody that has ever dined at the chain could probably tell you, it's the restaurant's Cheddar Bay Biscuits that are truly its star. It's easy to wonder why Cheddar Bay Biscuits are so delicious, but we're all better off diving into them rather than questioning them.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO