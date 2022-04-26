Guns, jewelry and $60K in marijuana, MDMA pills seized in Gainesville bust

Khamsouk Nifong

Authorities seized more than $60,000 in marijuana and MDMA pills after a drug investigation in Hall County.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the agency worked with the Homeland Security Investigations task force and found a stash of drugs inside a Riverbend Circle home in Gainesville.

The resident, Khamsouk Nifong, 34, of Gainesville, was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of MDMA and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams said officers seized 24 pounds of marijuana, MDMA pills, which are drugs known as ecstasy, and two vials of suspected steroids. She did not have an estimate on the number of MDMA pills but said the estimated street value of the drugs was $60,500.

Officers also seized two pistols, a rifle, $26,000 in jewelry and $3,200 in cash.

Nifong was booked in to the Hall County Jail, and he remained there Tuesday, April 26, with no bond.

Williams said more arrests are expected in this case.