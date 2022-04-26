ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cancellations — Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Admin
kentcityathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following athletic events were cancelled on Tuesday, April 26, 2022...

kentcityathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Golf team competes in Topeka

Junction City Blue Jay boys golf competed in the Topeka West Invitational Monday at the Topeka Country Club with four of their players improving on their scores from this tournament a year ago. According to Coach Brian Sturges for the Blue Jays, Michael Faybien shot a round of 97, Brandon...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Cougars take down Hesston in Mid-Week tune up

The Barton Baseball Cougars tuned up for a big four game conference with Cloud County this week by beating the Hesston Larks 7-1 in a single 9-inning game at Hesston Tuesday night. Barton improves to 33-12 on the season as they get set to host the Thunderbirds Thursday in Great...
HESSTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Varsity Baseball
WIBW

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Highland Park’s Morgan Dean

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Highland Park’s Morgan Dean. Morgan plays football, wrestles and plays in the band for the Socts. He’s also part of the Honor Society and KU’s Upward Bound program, and maintains a 3.65 GPA....
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Four Knights sign to continue playing at the next level

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Four Knights from the Men’s Basketball Team at North Platte Community College signed the dotted line to continue playing basketball at the next level. Trevon Dennis a Freshman Forward from Paris, Texas will continue playing College Basketball at York College in York, Nebraska. Over...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy