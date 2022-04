Approximately 30 refugees from Ukraine have helped clean up public sidewalks, boulevards, monuments and parks in cities and towns across Poland each Saturday morning for the past month. This was a gesture to say thank you to the country for accepting them. The impromptu campaign has since been called "subotnik," which refers to an annual spring tradition in Ukraine where families come together to clean public spaces. It first began in March, when a group of refugee women in the small city of Suwałki in northeastern Poland asked their local officials if there were some way they could complete community service to show their appreciation for all the help they had received, The Globe and Mail reports.

