Think about how common dogs are in movies. Whether it’s classics like Homeward Bound or modern-day box office hits like A Dog’s Purpose, man’s best friend has been a fixture of the silver screen since the days of Charlie Chaplin’s A Dog’s Life. One of the big sleeper hits of 2022 is even simply named Dog. But look closer at what kinds of dogs get to show up in feature films – it’s usually German shepherds or golden retrievers, perhaps a bulldog if you need a supporting comic relief character in something like Marry Me, Dick, or The Game Plan. Largely absent from this representation, though, is pugs. How come this especially adorable breed of canines gets so often excluded from theatrical cinema?

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO