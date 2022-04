If you love playing the Powerball® jackpot stands at $348 million. It would be epic if someone in North Carolina would win. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, raising the jackpot to $348 million for Monday night’s drawing. Over the weekend, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play® to their Powerball® ticket at the QuikTrip in Fort Mill, won $50,000. That is some incredible luck.

LOTTERY ・ 9 DAYS AGO