ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Still rocked by opioid crisis, West Virginia now dealing with rise in fentanyl overdoses

By Victor Ordonez , Nathan Luna, Sony Salzman, Ivan Pereira, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIq27_0fKmsT1b00
ABC News

NEW YORK — West Virginia had the highest opioid overdose death rate per capita in the country last year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

OxyContin, a prescription drug that helped fuel the crisis, was heavily marketed in towns across the state and its use spread among residents of all ages, experts said.

"Nobody was prepared. Nobody knew that they were going to get a drug that was supposed to help alleviate pain," Maegan Malcomb, a woman recovering from addiction in West Virginia, told ABC News.

While first responders and doctors in the state scramble to save people from these decades of danger, they also are fighting a new phase of the crisis as fentanyl overdoses have jumped in the area.

Doctors and medical experts said there is a straight timeline from the rise in opioid prescriptions to fentanyl overdoses in places like West Virginia.

When OxyContin was first introduced into the market, Purdue Pharmaceuticals misled medical professionals contending the company's pain killer drug was far less addictive than other opioids. In 2007, the company paid $600 million in criminal penalties after admitting to misbranding OxyContin.

Two years ago, Purdue admitted that it marketed dangerous opioids to health care providers despite having reason to believe those providers were diverting drugs and that often led to abuse, according to the Department of Justice.

Lou Ortenzio, a former West Virginia doctor, told ABC News he has been feeling guilt for the years that he prescribed OxyContin.

"I never envisioned prescribing somebody with pain would have this catastrophic tidal wave effect," he said.

Ortenzio himself became addicted to prescription pain pills, taking as many as 30 pills a day before he got help. Today, he helps run a recovery clinic in West Virginia for other people living with addiction or in recovery.

Malcomb told ABC News that she got addicted to opioids by the time she was 16. The mother of three said by the time she was 18, she didn't know one person who wasn't addicted to opioids.

"All I've ever known is addiction. And most of the people that I love, the people that I grew up with, that's all they've known, too," she said.

Even though OxyContin and other related pills are harder to prescribe, there is a population of West Virginians who are still suffering from addiction and have found an alternative to those prescription pain pills - primarily heroin, health experts said.

But by substituting a new drug, those suffering from addiction are putting themselves at a bigger risk, the experts warned.

Fentanyl has been found in as much as 70% of the nation's heroin supply, according to the CDC. In many cases, those who use heroin have no idea that fentanyl has been added until it's too late.

First responders in the town of Clarksburg, West Virginia, told ABC News that they respond to calls related to fentanyl-related overdoses daily. In one day they responded to three overdose calls.

"It's poison, it's pure poison. You don't know what it is, " Michael Veltri, a Clarksburg EMS, told ABC News.

Last year, fentanyl was the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 25 and 44, according to the CDC. And some fear it's only going to get worse.

Dr. Stephen Loyd, also developed an opioid addiction, but is currently in recovery. He runs a recovery center in Nashville, and told ABC News that his facility loses several patients a week due to fentanyl.

"There are not weeks that go by that we don’t," he told ABC News.

Loyd said there is a direct link between the rise of OxyContin prescriptions in the 1990s and 2000s and the current fentanyl crisis in the country.

"These folks that are coming in with fentanyl, 98% of them got started with pain pills," he said.

Loyd and other experts said that the country will have to work harder to help those living with addiction , particularly in places like West Virginia that were the hardest hit during the crisis.

Malcomb told ABC News that the only way to deal with a drug problem is to deal with people directly and persevere.

"I have no choice if I don't want to die," she responded when asked if she'd continue her recovery. "[I'm] surprised I'm not dead now."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 5

Larry Lester
17h ago

Va has just as bad drug problem. They just don't Authorities to know it. PRAYERS FOR EVERYONE WHO HAVE ADDICTION PROBLEMS. Where do I have room to say anything, my oldest daughter died of overdose and my other daughter deals with her addiction every day but she is clean. VERY CONCERNED IN VIRGINIA

Reply
2
Related
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
AFP

US warns of 'mass overdoses' from fentanyl-spiked drugs

The top US agency combatting drug trafficking warned on Wednesday of a surge of "mass overdose" cases involving drugs like cocaine spiked with deadly amounts of fentanyl. Fentanyl -- which is cheap to make and is deadly in minute amounts -- and other synthetic opioids were involved in two thirds of the 105,000 US overdose deaths in the year to October 2021, according to the DEA. It told local law enforcement to assume that fentanyl is present in any drugs they come across. pmh/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Cdc#Fentanyl#Drug Overdose#Oxycontin#Abc News#Purdue Pharmaceuticals#The Department Of Justice
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Pain patients, doctors worry CDC’s revised opioid prescription guidelines won’t help patients enough

Opioid prescriptions in the U.S. have fallen more than 40 percent over the past decade in response to the opioid overdose and addiction crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has played a role in that by encouraging doctors to prescribe fewer painkillers, but that has made it more difficult for patients with chronic pain to get the medication they need.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS News

More than 92 pounds of fentanyl seized in California

California detectives seized around 92.5 pounds of illicit fentanyl in a massive drug bust, the Alameda County Sheriff's Department announced Saturday. Officials showed images of the synthetic opioids seized in the operation on social media. According to spokesman Sergeant Ray Kelly, raids on Friday revealed a major fentanyl manufacturing lab,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
69K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy