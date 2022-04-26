Long Island High School Recap: Monday, April 25

The wealthiest families of yore didn't summer in Ibiza or Lake Como – they vacationed in Long Island. Not so long ago, Long Island was the refuge of the Bouviers, Jacqueline Kennedy's family, at the famous Grey Gardens estate on Lily Pond Lane. Afterward, that same street became the picturesque home base of Martha Stewart. Also part of the island in southeastern New York State, The Hamptons remains a playground of the upper echelon. It is just one of the many places on the island to gawk at the upper crust. Long Island is more inviting today: Jazz Age mansions still sit scattered across the area, but most are now open to the public as museums.

