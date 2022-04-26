ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Long Island High School Recap: Monday, April 25

Cover picture for the articleIn a showdown between two of the top teams in Nassau County, Port Washington defeated Syosset 5-2 on Monday afternoon. Amir Pazy secured the win for the Vikings as he won 6-3, 7-5 at second...

