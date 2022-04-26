ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Star Loren Gray Loves Faux Freckles as Much as Her New Revlon Collection

By Marisa Petrarca
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

TikTok trendsetter! Loren Gray’s social media following is in the double-digit millions — and it’s safe to say that her influence is only growing stronger.

The singer and content creator, 20, unveiled a limited-edition collection with Revlon, called the Loren Gray Fierce Angel Makeup Collection — available now.

The star of the collection is the eyeshadow palette, which Gray tells Us is her favorite. It comprises a mix of springy soft pastels and nude mattes — all hand-selected by the social media star.

The line features three other Revlon bestsellers to accompany the pretty palette: the So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara, ColorStay Line Creator Double Ended Eyeliner and ColorStay Matte Lite Crayon.

Besides the palette — an obvious must-have — Gray says makeup lovers need to try the eyeliner, stat. “It’s really convenient it because it's double-sided, so it has the pencil side and then the liquid liner side,” explains Gray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0qUo_0fKmZ6RY00
Revlon

The "Queen" singer isn't strictly a beauty influencer, but she's been flaunting a full face of pro-level glam for years.

"I started experimenting with makeup at the age of 12," she tells Us Weekly's Stylish exclusively. "It's an outlet for me."

“I was heavily, heavily bullied for the way that I looked in middle school," she continues. "I would finish my schoolwork and I would watch makeup tutorials all day long.”

Looking back, the Pennsylvania native says: “My passion for makeup started out of a place of insecurity, but it evolved into self-expression."

Revlon

On social media, Gray frequently rocks her signature glam: a bold cat eye and statement lashes. But that’s not to say she doesn’t love a good social media-famous makeup trend. Her favorite? Root spray freckles.

For the uninitiated, the trend involves spraying root touch-up spray (yes, the hair product) very lightly over areas of your face where you'd like to achieve the faux freckle look.

“I would have never thought of that,” she says. “I think it's absolutely genius and it does look really good. It took me a couple of tries cause I'm a little heavy-handed, but I love it.”

Nonetheless, she hasn’t shared a video or photo of the look on social media just yet, because she “hasn’t perfected it.” Fingers crossed that one's coming soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29otjU_0fKmZ6RY00
Revlon

If you're curious what having millions of followers means to Gray, it's not something she takes lightly. "The thing I love most about social media is how I've been able to grow up with my fans," she says. "I think it's been such a special experience to have that bond with people who care about me and people that I care about."

"Even if we've never met, it's that mutual support and love that's so special to me and keeps me on the internet. Despite all of the other negative aspects that come with it, that outweighs everything."

Keep scrolling for a full look at the Revlon x Loren Gray collection.

