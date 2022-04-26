ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napavine, WA

Six-Run First Inning Dooms Tigers in Loss to Chinooks

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJNLv_0fKmYnE300
A Napavine baseball player lines up a bunt against Ilwaco at home on Saturday, March 12.

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 10, TIGERS 0

Napavine 000 000 X — 0 3 1

Kalama 610 201 X — 10 13 0

Napavine Pitching — Demarest 4 IP, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB, 5 H; Highlights — Landry 1-3; Demarest 1-3; Holmes 1-2

Kalama Pitching — Noah Imboden 6 IP, 11 K, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 BB

Napavine surrendered six runs in the first inning and the Tigers were never able to get their offense going in a 10-0 road loss to Kalama in Central 2B League play on Monday.

“We put ourselves in a big hole early,” Napavine coach Brian Demarest said. “We had a few opportunities to score throughout the game but just couldn’t capitalize.”

Ashton Demarest (1 for 3), Ashtin Landry (1 for 3) and Conner Holmes (1 for 2) collected the only hits on the day for Napavine.

Tiger starter Scott Burdick lasted one inning on the mound, giving up six runs on seven hits and one walk. Demarest tossed four innings of relief, striking out three while allowing two runs on five hits and two walks.

Kalama’s Noah Imboden threw six scoreless innings, striking out 11 and allowing three hits with one walk.

“Noah is a good pitcher and you make it difficult on yourself when you spot a team six runs in the first inning,” Brian Demarest said.

Napavine hosts Adna at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in another league bout.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Pirates Beat Tigers in Extra Inning Thriller

ADNA — Moved to Adna due to rainy conditions, the Pirates’ baseball team went neck-and-neck with Napavine in a pitcher’s duel between Gavin Parker and Tristan Percival, but finally, in the 10th inning, the Pirates prevailed, 3-1. Tied at 1-1, Luke Mohney hit a single to get the action started for the Pirates, and after Percival drew a walk at the plate, Asher Guerrero smacked home what would turn out to be the winning RBI-single, and Chance Muller added a sacrifice fly for good measure. Guerrero turned around to pitch a scoreless final inning to give the Pirates the crucial league win.
ADNA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalama, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Napavine, WA
City
Adna, WA
City
Kalama, WA
Napavine, WA
Sports
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Bearcats Run-Rule Tigers in Five

Centralia Pitching — Smith 2 IP, 6 hits, 3 ER, K, 3 BB; Baumel 2.2 IP, 7 hits, 5 ER, BB; Highlights — Hawley 1-3, RBI; Chavez 1-2, run, 2B;. W.F. West Pitching — Dacus 5 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 11 K; Highlights — Gray 1-2, run, 3 RBIs, HR; Etter 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Froschaver 1-1, run, 2 RBIs;
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinooks#Kalama Chinooks 10#Tigers#Ip#Bb Napavine
Chronicle

Riverhawks Swept by Ducks

Toledo Pitching — Sorenson 4.2 IP, 8 hits, 10 ER, 6 BB; Gilreath 0.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER; Highlights — N/A Toutle Lake Pitching — J. Cox 5 IP, 0 hits, 0 ER, 12 K; Highlights — C. Cox 2-3, 3 runs, 4 RBIs, grand slam;
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Hindered by Errors, Offense in Sweep by Eagles

Elma Pitching — Hanson 7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Highlights — Sample 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Monroe 1-4, R. Tenino Pitching — Baxter 7 IP, 7 K, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 BB; Highlights — Severse 2-4; Hunter 2-4, RBI; Bratton 1-1, R.
ELMA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Bearcats Sweep Highclimbers on the Road

Playing its first match in a few weeks, the W.F. West girls tennis team swept Shelton Monday afternoon on the road. Read the full results below. Mariama Ceesay (WFW) defeated Marissa Betts, 6-1, 6-4 Laura Yip (WFW) defeated Maisee Todd, 6-1, 6-0 Anna Alexander (WFW) defeated Josephina Francisco 6-0, 6-0.
SHELTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Elwell’s Bat and Arm Lead Rainier Past Riverhawks

Rainier Pitching — Elwell 7 IP, 6 K, 8 ER, 14 H, 2 BB; Highlights — Elwell 4-4, 3 2B; 3 R, 2 RBIs; Anderson 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Mounts 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs. Toledo Pitching — Bowen 7 IP, 5 K, 12 ER, 18 H, 2 BB; Highlights — Marcil 3-4; Williams 3-3, 2 R, RBI; Norberg 2-4, 3 RBIs.
RAINIER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Mountaineers Dispatch T-Wolves

MWP Pitching — Armstrong 7 IP, 16 hits, 16 ER, 10 K, 7 BB; Highlights — Hampton 1-3, run, 2 RBIs, BB;. After a scoreless first inning, the floodgates opened up for the Rainier softball team against Morton-White Pass, as the Mountaineers scored 16 runs over the next six innings to take a 16-6 road victory Wednesday.
RAINIER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
331
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy