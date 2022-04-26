Six-Run First Inning Dooms Tigers in Loss to Chinooks

A Napavine baseball player lines up a bunt against Ilwaco at home on Saturday, March 12.

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 10, TIGERS 0

Napavine 000 000 X — 0 3 1

Kalama 610 201 X — 10 13 0

Napavine Pitching — Demarest 4 IP, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB, 5 H; Highlights — Landry 1-3; Demarest 1-3; Holmes 1-2

Kalama Pitching — Noah Imboden 6 IP, 11 K, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 BB

Napavine surrendered six runs in the first inning and the Tigers were never able to get their offense going in a 10-0 road loss to Kalama in Central 2B League play on Monday.

“We put ourselves in a big hole early,” Napavine coach Brian Demarest said. “We had a few opportunities to score throughout the game but just couldn’t capitalize.”

Ashton Demarest (1 for 3), Ashtin Landry (1 for 3) and Conner Holmes (1 for 2) collected the only hits on the day for Napavine.

Tiger starter Scott Burdick lasted one inning on the mound, giving up six runs on seven hits and one walk. Demarest tossed four innings of relief, striking out three while allowing two runs on five hits and two walks.

Kalama’s Noah Imboden threw six scoreless innings, striking out 11 and allowing three hits with one walk.

“Noah is a good pitcher and you make it difficult on yourself when you spot a team six runs in the first inning,” Brian Demarest said.

Napavine hosts Adna at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in another league bout.