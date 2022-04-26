ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors Upend Bearcats to Win Season Series

By The Chronicle staff
Rochester first baseman Garren Smith makes a play to get W.F. West's Brock Bunker out at first April 19.

At Rochester

WARRIORS 11, BEARCATS 6

W.F. West 121 101 0 — 6 6 4

Rochester 213 410 X — 11 10 3

W.F. West Pitching — Lutman 2 IP, 6 BB, 3 H, 3 K, 4 ER; Potter 2.3 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 ER; Highlights — Bunker 2 Rs; Westlund 1-3, R; Meller 2 Rs; Moore 1-3, 2 RBIs;

Rochester Pitching — Wilson 3 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 Ks, 5 ER; Johnson 1 IP, 0, H, 0 BB; Quarnstrom 3 IP, 1 ER, 5 K, 3 BB, 1 H; Highlights — Groninger 2-3, 2 Rs, 3 RBIs; Hawes 3-3, 4 Rs; Hartley 2-2, 3 Rs, RBI; Smith 2-3, 3 RBIs;

For the second time this season, though in much different fashion, the Rochester baseball team defeated W.F. West, this time in a high-scoring affair, 11-6, to capture the season series.

The Warriors and Bearcats traded runs just about every inning, with the Bearcats failing to score in just two innings and the Warriors not scoring in just one, but a four run fourth inning and strong relief out of the bullpen helped the Warriors separate for the win.

“Great team effort,” Warriors coach Brad Quarnstrom said. “We had guys up and down the lineup produce and come up with timely hits.”

Braden Hartley continued to produce, this time in the outfield, robbing W.F. West’s Logan Moore in the sixth inning of an extra bases hit, and hitting two doubles of his own with three runs scored and an RBI. Tony Groninger added a 2 for 3 performance with two runs and three RBIs, and Landon Hawes went a perfect 3 for 3 with four runs. Garren Smith added three RBIs.

On the mound, after a rocky start, sophomore Ben Johnson came in relief to pitch a scoreless inning with no hits or walks, and Tate Quarnstrom helped settle down the Warrior defense, giving up one earned run in three innings pitched to close it out. Starter Kyle Wilson earned the win, with three innings pitched, two walks, four strikeouts, and five earned runs.

“We have some momentum going for us,” Quarnstrom said. “But we need to keep it going and take it further into this week.”

The Bearcats meanwhile, continue to struggle at the plate after a scoreless game against Tumwater over the weekend. W.F. West had six hits and efficiently turned those hits into six runs, but scored just two runs over the final four innings after digging themselves into a hole.

Brock Bunker scored two runs, Moore went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Deacon Meller scored two runs as well.

The Bearcats will look to respond against Centralia at home on Tuesday, while the Warriors look to keep the momentum rolling against league-leading Tumwater on Tuesday and Wednesday.

