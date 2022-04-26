Connelly Hits Cardinals Past Timberwolves

Winlock's Maia Chaney takes a cut at an Adna pitch during a home game on April 20.

At Winlock

Game 1

CARDINALS 15, T-WOLVES 12

Morton-WP 061 411 2 — 15 11 6

Winlock 321 402 0 — 12 14 0

Morton-WP Pitching — Armstrong 7 IP, 13 R, 13 K, 10 BB, 11 H; Highlights — Ingalsbe 4-5, 2 R, RBI; Karns 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBs;

Winlock Pitching — Geehan 7 IP, 8 ER, 3 K, 5 BB, 14 H; Highlights — Connelly 4-5, 3 R, RBI; Forler 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Geehan 2-3, 2 RBIs

Charlee Connelly went 4 for 5 at the plate with three runs and an RBI and WInlock fended off Morton-White Pass for a 15-12 win at home in Central 2B League play on Monday.

Connelly helped the Cardinals who were in a hitting battle with the Timberwolves, with Winlock edging the hit totals 14-11.

Kyndra Forler went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the Cards, while Cali Geehan was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Maia Chaney and Madison Rohman each scored twice.

Geehan threw all seven innings for the Cards, striking out three while allowing eight runs on 14 hits and five walks.

MWP was led offensively by Keegan Ingalsbe was 4 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Shelby Karns was 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs.

Natalia Armstrong went all seven innings, striking out 13 and allowing 13 runs on 11 hits.

Morton-White Pass next hosts Rainier on Tuesday. Winlock heads to Stevenson for a doubleheader on Tuesday.