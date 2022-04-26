ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding

By DAVID KOENIG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYjGR_0fKmXkXf00
FILE - A passenger wears a face mask as she waits in a socially-distance area for a Delta Airlines flight, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines will start paying flight attendants during the time that passengers are boarding. That's a first for a major U.S. airline. Flight attendants in the U.S. generally don't begin getting paid until the doors close after boarding. Delta said Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that the change will take effect in June, and it comes on top of pay raises for flight attendants. The pay increase comes as Delta faces another attempt by unions to organize its non-union flight attendants. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Delta Air Lines, which is facing another attempt to unionize its flight attendants, will begin paying cabin crews during boarding, a first for a major U.S. airline.

Across the airline industry in the United States, hourly pay for flight attendants starts when all the passengers are seated and the plane’s doors close.

In a memo to flight attendants, Delta’s senior vice president of in-flight service, Kristen Manion Taylor, said the new pay “further recognizes how important your role is on board to ensuring a welcoming, safe and on-time start to each flight.”

The rate of pay during boarding will be 50% of regular wages.

The change comes as Delta plans to increase the boarding time for single-aisle or “narrow-body” planes from 35 minutes to 40 minutes, which the airline expects will increase the percentage of flights that depart on time.

Manion Taylor said that after a test last fall, and getting comments from flight attendants, she promised not to impose the new boarding times without providing additional pay for the cabin crews.

Delta said the new boarding pay would be on top of 4% raises for flight attendants that it announced in March and which take effect later this week.

Atlanta-based Delta has successfully campaigned to defeat several attempts to organize its 20,000 flight attendants. The Association of Flight Attendants — which has been gearing up its latest organizing effort at Delta for more than two years but has not yet amassed enough support to force a vote — took credit for the boarding pay.

“This new policy is the direct result of our organizing,” the union said in a statement posted on its website. “As we get closer to filing for our union vote, management is getting nervous.”

The union represents flight attendants at United, Alaska, Spirit and about a dozen smaller airlines. Delta said none of those airlines pay their cabin crews for boarding time.

Unions represent between 82% and 86% of workers at American, United and Southwest, but only 20% of Delta’s 83,000 employees, according to a regulatory filing. Delta’s 13,000 pilots are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association. Flight attendants at Delta’s Endeavor Air regional-flying subsidiary are unionized.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter

Comments / 66

Kurt Woods
2d ago

Unbelievable! I would have never thought this was possible. Flight attendants are working before a flight even begins boarding. How absurd! Flight attendants earn their pay especially when dealing with the public and COVID.

Reply(10)
58
James Joiner
2d ago

Wait, you mean they weren't already?I'm asking seriously when did those people begin working then if not during the time they put on a uniform and arrived to their "job"

Reply(4)
26
Denden
2d ago

As much as we have to pay for a flight, they should be paid full pay as soon as they report to work. All airlines.

Reply(3)
55
Related
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to seat for attacking crew hit with record fine

An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines
The Independent

New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

Two new Air Force One planes are expected to be two years late after production issues risked damage to a jet and investigations reportedly found the supervisor wasn’t credentialed and another employee failed a drug test.The latest incident came in early 2022 when Boeing made two attempts at moving one of the jets from scaffolding onto jacks, which The Wall Street Journal reported were not designed to hold the weight of the aircraft.It follows a previous incident of two mini tequila bottles on one of the two aircraft being built, while another liquor bottle was found outside Boeing’s San...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adding Solo Oceanview Cabins on All Cruise Ships

A cruise line has announced that they will be adding oceanview solo cabins on all of their cruise ship this year. Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding 14 solo cabins on each of their four cruise ships. The 14 Solo Oceanview Staterooms will debut aboard Regatta on September 25, 2022; Nautica on September 26, 2022; and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

After 15 Years, Southwest Airlines Just Announced a Long-Awaited Change

This is a story about Southwest Airlines, an 18th century French economist, and a simple way to build a better and more profitable business. It starts with an observation--one I won't be the first person to make. It's that there are really only two business models in the world:. The...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
424K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy