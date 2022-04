Starting May 2, woodcutters will be able to obtain a free permit to cut firewood on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Forest officials say most people use the wood for home heating. The free permits allow people to use the wood for manufacturing, or other processing, but not for resale. “We are pleased to be able to offer free personal use firewood across the National Forest. This change will benefit people who rely on firewood as their primary heat source and allows us to dispose of material that otherwise would have a cost to burn or remove,” says Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa.

