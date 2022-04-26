Authorities seize 16 pounds of marijuana in Gainesville arrest

Jose Mendoza-Gutierrez

A Norcross man was arrested shortly after picking up a package at a home on Dawsonville Highway Friday, April 22, with roughly 16 pounds of marijuana, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office agents and the Homeland Security Investigations task force cooperated in an investigation that led to the arrest of Jose Mendoza-Gutierrez, 32. The FBI Safe Streets Task Force also assisted in the Norcross man’s arrest.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Mendoza-Gutierrez picked up a package April 22 in the 2300 block of Dawsonville Highway.

Williams said Mendoza-Gutierrez was arrested on Browns Bridge Road shortly after picking up the package. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail on a marijuana trafficking charge, and he remained in the jail Tuesday, April 26, with no bond.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $40,000.