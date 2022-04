Naasir Cunningham – the No. 1 prospect in On3 Consensus for the Class of 2024 – is signing with Overtime Elite and will keep his college basketball and NIL eligibility. Cunningham will not get paid by OTE. That means he’s eligible to make money off his Name, Image and Likeness in high school while also still maintaining his amateur status to play for an NCAA team. NIL experts told On3 that the deal provides him with additional earning potential over the next two years while also pointing toward a lucrative pro career.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO