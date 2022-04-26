ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Best of May

By Kristina Light
kcparent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy extraordinary shows, exhibits, and...

kcparent.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas City, KS
Lifestyle
City
Kansas City, KS
Hot 104.7

Every Midwest Town Had A Red Owl Grocery Store!

Every town had one. Every single town. OK, I may be overstating that just a wee little bit. Every town didn't have one. But to a ten-year-old kid, it sure seemed like it. Now, in the interest of honesty, this was more than a few years (decades) back, before the advent of the 'Super Store' or the 'Super Center' or the 'Big Box Store' or whatever they're called now. From the little farm I grew up on in southwest Minnesota, there were Red Owls all over, or at least so it seemed. Was there one in Pipestone? Luverne? Worthington? Slayton? Well, I'm not sure exactly, but I do remember this:
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
B93

Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
TEXAS STATE
97ZOK

One of America’s Most Visited Parks Just so Happens to be in Illinois

Don't know about you, but when it comes to parks I tend to take them for granted. I mean, they're there, and a lot of times I just don't consider them as a destination. When I noticed this list from 24/7 Wall Street highlighting The Most Visited Local Parks in the US, I wondered if any of the parks I've been to are on the list and if not, do I need to start making plans to see them myself?
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy