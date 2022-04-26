ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Buy Burgers; Help Operation We Care

By Tom Drake
Eagle 102.3
Eagle 102.3
 2 days ago
This Friday, April 29th, in Dubuque you can fill up and help out at the same time. Burger Night returns to the Eagles Club at 1175 Century Drive, right behind Kennedy Mall. The event is Eagles “Eyes on the Future” showing Goodness & Kindness to our brave and wonderful veterans. This...

