Ukraine war: Russia halts gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian energy giant Gazprom says it has halted gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria over the countries' refusal to pay for supplies in roubles. The firm said services will not be restored until payments are made in the Russian currency. It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered "unfriendly"...

