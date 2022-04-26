ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Madison Cawthorn is cited for bringing a loaded gun into the Charlotte Airport

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBpAP_0fKmADmz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7BqV_0fKmADmz00
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina.

Chris Seward/AP

  • GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Tuesday reportedly carried a loaded gun into the Charlotte airport.
  • TSA officers discovered a 9-millimeter handgun at a security checkpoint.
  • Last year, Cawthorn was cited for having a gun in his carry-on luggage at Asheville Regional Airport.

Officers cited Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Tuesday for carrying a loaded gun inside of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the latest in a string of controversies Cawthorn has found himself in.

TSA officers discovered a 9-millimeter handgun at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed WSOC-TV's reporting that the gun belonged to Cawthorn. Law enforcement said the Republican congressman was cooperative with officers and cited for "possession of a dangerous weapon on city property."

"Mr. Cawthorn was released, and the CMPD took possession of the firearm, which is normal procedure," the department wrote in a series of tweets. The department said it was "standard procedure" for its Airport Division to cite someone in lieu of arrest unless there are aggravating circumstances.

Cawthorn has been the center of controversy in recent weeks. He was also previously cited, but not charged, in February 2021 for trying to bring a gun onto a plane in his carry-on luggage at Asheville Regional Airport.

The first-term North Carolina lawmaker was publicly rebuked by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after suggesting on a podcast that he'd seen Washington Republicans use cocaine and been asked to engage in an orgy.

"I just told him he's lost my trust, he's gonna have to earn it back," McCarthy told reporters on March 30. The top House Republican had already previously admonished Cawthorn for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug."

On Friday, Politico published photos of Cawthorn wearing women's lingerie, which the lawmaker later said were "goofy vacation photos."

Cawthorn is facing a tough primary challenge to hold on to his seat. Fed up with his antics, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina has gone so far as to endorse one of Cawthorn's GOP challengers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to seat for attacking crew hit with record fine

An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Asheville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
City
Madison, NC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Police#Tsa#Republican#Ap#Gop#Wsoc Tv#Airport Division#House Minor
1390 Granite City Sports

TSA Will No Longer Enforce This at MSP Airport

Well, this has been a long time coming. Recently, the CDC and the Biden Administration extended the travel mask mandate. Meaning that if you were to be traveling on any sort of public transportation, you would need to wear a mask. The airlines pushed back on this saying that since masks are no longer required in restaurants or at sporting events and other events where people are very close to each other, like in an arena setting, why are they required while on a plane or in an airport?
LIFESTYLE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Narcotics

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Narcotics. Louisiana – According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, a Shreveport man was sentenced on drug trafficking charges on April 22, 2022. Timmie Ford, 60, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter. On December 21, 2021, Ford pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Business Insider

Business Insider

475K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy