ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

A vote for Woodward is a vote for our kids

Bonner County Daily Bee
 2 days ago

There has never been a more important time to pay attention to the local candidates and to vote for the future of Idaho education and public schools. North Idaho College is a perfect example of what can happen when people do not vote. NIC is on the verge of losing its...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Former Governor Butch Otter, Lori Otter, endorse Critchfield

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Idaho Governor Brad Little and former First Lady Lori Otter have formally endorsed Debbie Critchfield to be the state’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction. In a press release, Butch said: “Debbie has the conservative values that put Idaho kids and families first. She...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Vote Early for Idaho May Primaries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans can cast their votes early for the 2022 May Primaries. Early voting opened up on April 25, across the state ahead of the May 17, Primaries that will determine which candidates will get a spot in the November General Elections. Some of the top seats include the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and many state legislative seats. Registered Idaho voters can vote early by walking into their county clerk's office until May 13, a Friday ahead of the Primaries. Twin Falls County Clerk said people can walk into County West between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to cast a vote. The Twin Falls County Clerk's office is on the first floor of County West at 630 Addison Ave West. If you can't show up in person to vote during early voting or are not able to during election day you can request a mail-in absentee ballot from the Twin Falls County Clerk or your local county clerk's office. You must request the absentee ballot by mail, fax, or e-mail and then the ballot is mailed to you. You can pick up a request form from the Twin Falls County Clerk's Office at County West or go to the website: www.twinfallscounty.org.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Sandpoint, ID
State
Idaho State
Sandpoint, ID
Education
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Sandpoint, ID
Government
KIDO Talk Radio

Glenn Beck Predicts Governor Little will lose Idaho Primary

A national political figure rarely comments about an Idaho Republican Gubernatorial primary. However, the 2022 Republican race for Idaho's top spot has caught the attention of the national media. President Donald Trump has endorsed Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. Another national conservative political figure, radio talk show host Glenn Beck...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

An Idaho Neighbor Legalizes Pot but Outlaws Marijuana

Marijuana is legal. Calling it marijuana is now illegal. In one of the most politically correct decisions in recent American history, state legislators in Washington and Governor Jay Inslee have called the word marijuana racist. The name will be replaced in all state documents and laws by cannabis. The rationale is that the Spanish word creates the impression Mexicans are responsible for the drug, which isn’t criminal in the state but is used recreationally and for medicinal purposes.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Agenda#High School#North Idaho College#Accreditation#Career Choices#Nic#Rn#The Idaho Freedom Action
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Earthquake Swarm Rattles Idaho Central Highlands

I used to joke with friends who live in the state’s central highlands. What do you call it when there’s an earthquake in your county? Thursday! Or any day for that matter. That’s how it appears over the last couple of weeks. There has been a swarm of small quakes just west of the Bitterroot Range and north of the Boise Mountains. These aren’t necessarily powerful quakes but can be annoying. I’ve been through a few small to medium quakes in my life and it’s like being on a cruise ship but you don’t rock all day and night as you do on the boat.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

New TNT “Girls Gone Wild” Documentary Is A Bad Look For Idaho

It's a rare occasion when Idaho finds itself in the National media spotlight. When we do get a shoutout, it's usually because a late-night talk show host makes fun of us. Soon, we'll be spotlighted for the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case. This most recent Idaho mention comes from the TNT Documentary Series, "Rich and Shameless." The first episode is called "Girls Gone Wild Exposed" and is about the rise and fall of Joe Francis.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Idaho Youth Ranch residential center about a year away from completion

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Many Idaho kids who need long-term residential treatment for mental or behavioral health have to go out of state, so the Idaho Youth Ranch is building a residential facility right here in the Treasure Valley. "It's embedded in a phenomenal 258-acre campus," said Idaho Youth...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kmvt

Reclaim Idaho education initiative likely to make ballot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This is the final week to circulate initiative petitions for signatures, and Reclaim Idaho said their education initiative is looking likely to make the November ballot. The Quality Education Act would increase Idaho public school funding by over $300,000 per year. It would be...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy