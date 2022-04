Three Dog Night has been rocking out hit after hit for nearly five decades, and now you can join them at the Mayo Civic Center for a performance of the ages. Three Dog Night will be at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8th at the Presentation Hall, performing their hits of Joy To The World, Mamma Told Me, Black & White, and many more!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO