Burbank, CA

Burbank ‘Idol’ Finishes in Top 20

By Christian Leonard
outlooknewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the April 16 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Despite being among the top 20 contestants, Burroughs High School alumna Sage McNeely departed “American Idol” in an episode of the show that aired this week. McNeely, a 21-year-old Valley Village resident, received high praise...

burbankleader.outlooknewspapers.com

