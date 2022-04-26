Wanted: One small airplane, you keep the engine

The words "expedition vehicle" conjure up varying images to different people around the world—expensive, well-equipped trucks, campers, RVs, or even motorhomes outfitted with 4x4 for capability and utility in a harsh and remote setting. For most scientists an expedition vehicle is one that can be used to assist in scientific exploration and discovery, and we have firsthand experience with these endeavors (with a couple of former scientists on staff at Four Wheeler). The fact is that an expedition vehicle can be a very basic motorcycle with some camping gear and scientific equipment, a huge military vehicle, and everything in between. More confusion sets in when you include the currently popular "overlanding" and the ever-popular (well, since the 1950s) general "off-roading," both of which are done in vehicles but with slight distinctions as far as their end-goals. We will parse these distinctions out later on, but for now, know that we define an expedition vehicle as a vehicle specially equipped and modified to assist with the purposes of an expedition. It's not about off-roading, the journey, or the destination (although all of those things are part of the deal) but rather the scientific questions that can be answered only through taking the journey to a specific destination and searching for data. Yeah, that's kinda stuffy, but it's true. The image above is of a Citroen-based, tracked expedition vehicle that was used to cross and explore the Sahara in 1922.

