ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedville, VA

Wanted: One small airplane, you keep the engine

By General Aviation News Staff
generalaviationnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Hood, well-known in aviation circles as a columnist, teacher, and speaker, has a new project — with a twist. He’s put out a call to General Aviation News readers who may have a general aviation airplane project that needs a new life. Instead of languishing in your barn or garage,...

generalaviationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

1930 Cadillac 452 Has A Massive V16 Engine

Classic Cadillac luxury automobiles are some of the nation's most famous collector vehicles because of their flamboyant style and comfortable ride quality. These cars were made to be the pinnacle of high-class style, which was then complemented by a massive engine to complete the package. Even today, Cadillac still focuses on bringing consumers the best of both luxury and performance with models such as the CV5-T and Blackwing models. While these cars are legendary in our time, some enthusiasts enjoy looking at the history and lineage of the American luxury car lineup. This car is likely one of the best examples of how Cadillac built its brand around the engine and interior.
CARS
CNBC

The rise of electric boats

Everything is going electric, including boats. General Motors recently invested $150 million in one start-up, Pure Watercraft, to build an electric pontoon boat. And several other companies are working to bring their own battery-powered offerings to market. Could boating be the next industry to go electric after cars?
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Motorious

This Tesla Uses A V8 Engine

Dropping a V8 gas-burning engine into a Tesla Model S is one of the most non-controversial LS swaps we might ever cover. Well, it will be controversial among the electric car fanboys, but for most gearheads this is a pretty sweet hybridization of two American auto brands. Although, we can also bet not many enthusiasts have fantasized about such a build before.
CARS
Motorious

Watch: Restoring A 1969 Mulliner Park Ward Coach-Built Bentley

This is possibly one of the rarest bentleys we've ever seen and soon it will look as good as it should. Classic cars mean a great deal to all of us for our love for all things automotive. Whether you enjoy the simplistic nature of an American dragster or the elegant design of a Mercedes Banz, we can all find something to appreciate in old cars. For that reason, many of us automotive enthusiasts feel a sort of responsibility to keep our vintage dream cars alive, either by having conversations about their history, rescuing them from a junkyard, or simply getting our hands dirty and fixing them up. This is a perfect example of the latter acts, as the owner is genuinely dedicated to recreating his prized Bentley after a hard life of rough driving.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Reedville, VA
Fox News

This is probably why your 'Check Engine' light is on

If the ‘Check Engine’ light is on in your vehicle, you might want to look under it to find the problem. According to the latest Check Engine Light Report from CarMD, which looked at over 17 million repairs over the past calendar year, the most common issues that caused the light to illuminate were related to catalytic converters and came with an average repair bill of $1,335.78. This is largely due to the high cost of some of the metals needed to make the exhaust emissions control devices, which has also led to an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent years.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

5.3-Liter LS Worked Over to Make 1,000 HP and Displace 427 Cubic Inches!

If you want to make power you need one of three things: displacement, boost, or rpm. Yeah, that's a simplified way of looking at engine performance, but it's true. If you have two of the previously mentioned performance trilogy, then pumping out 1,000 hp becomes a simpler task. Such is the case with this 427-inch LS that recently rolled through the Superflow dyno cell at Westech Performance where they film Engine Masters—sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode! Dyno guru Steve Brule knows we love LS mills, especially those making over 1,000 hp, so he sent us over some info on this top-shelf LS built by BCM in Arizona.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Hill
WFXR

DWR uses electricity to catch fish and ensure great fishing in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — “You can’t see it. It’s electric. Boogie, woogie, woogie….” “Electric Slide” What does electricity have to do with fishing? When it comes to fisheries management and preserving Virginia’s world-class fishing resource, quite a bit. Electrofishing is a method the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) uses to assess fish populations. A […]
RICHMOND, VA
MotorTrend Magazine

What Are Expedition Vehicles? Everything You Need to Know

The words "expedition vehicle" conjure up varying images to different people around the world—expensive, well-equipped trucks, campers, RVs, or even motorhomes outfitted with 4x4 for capability and utility in a harsh and remote setting. For most scientists an expedition vehicle is one that can be used to assist in scientific exploration and discovery, and we have firsthand experience with these endeavors (with a couple of former scientists on staff at Four Wheeler). The fact is that an expedition vehicle can be a very basic motorcycle with some camping gear and scientific equipment, a huge military vehicle, and everything in between. More confusion sets in when you include the currently popular "overlanding" and the ever-popular (well, since the 1950s) general "off-roading," both of which are done in vehicles but with slight distinctions as far as their end-goals. We will parse these distinctions out later on, but for now, know that we define an expedition vehicle as a vehicle specially equipped and modified to assist with the purposes of an expedition. It's not about off-roading, the journey, or the destination (although all of those things are part of the deal) but rather the scientific questions that can be answered only through taking the journey to a specific destination and searching for data. Yeah, that's kinda stuffy, but it's true. The image above is of a Citroen-based, tracked expedition vehicle that was used to cross and explore the Sahara in 1922.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy