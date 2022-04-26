ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Top-ranked Massachusetts high schools released by US News & World Report

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — One out of every 10 high schools in Massachusetts was ranked among the top...

www.wcvb.com

WCVB

Boston superintendent recommends permanently closing Mission Hill School

BOSTON — The superintendent of the Boston Public Schools district is recommending to permanently close a school over an independent report that detailed student misconduct and school employees' failures to report it. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is making a recommendation to the Boston School Committee that the Mission Hill K-8...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Agreement reached to create east-west rail in Massachusetts

Gov. Baker is reportedly fully committed to the project. A long-proposed idea that could transform the landscape of Massachusetts is closer to execution than ever before. State House News Service (SHNS) reported Tuesday that federal and state officials came to an agreement on how to create an east-west passenger rail line that would connect the eastern and western parts of the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest fugitive on sail boat

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police, New Bedford police, and U.S. marshals arrested a fugitive living on a sailboat in Fairhaven earlier this week. State police said that 52-year-old Eric Waite was wanted for domestic violence and terrorizing. Waite had been on the run from Maine and was living on the sailboat just off of Pope’s Island.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
MassLive.com

These are the healthiest counties in Massachusetts, County Health Rankings says

County Health Rankings, a program tied to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, has released its list of the healthiest counties in Massachusetts. The research institute said they ranked the counties on a model of population health that “emphasizes the many factors that, if improved, can help make communities healthier places to live, learn, work and play.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts State Senate debating legalized sports betting

BOSTON — Legalized sports gambling in Massachusetts took a big step forward Thursday as the state Senate began debating its own version of a sports betting bill. The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed its own version of a sports betting bill about nine months ago, but there is a big difference between the House's legislation and the Senate's legislation regarding sports gambling.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Highest paying jobs in Worcester for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which is cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university comes in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

WCVB at 50: Universal Healthcare in Massachusetts

Marking 50 years of WCVB with a historic moment in Massachusetts. In 2006, the Commonwealth became the first state in the nation to require every resident to have health insurance. Gov. Mitt Romney signed the bill into law -- accompanied by a somewhat unusual supporter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

