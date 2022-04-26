ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Covers Jordan Davis/Luke Bryan Hit

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs will be talking to the media this week about his upcoming album of new songs, Growin’ Up, but before doing that, he took to Twitter to cover a radio favorite by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan. Luke sang the cover and posted the video to Twitter...

