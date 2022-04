Henry Cejudo has garnered the attention of many in recent months as we await his expected return (details here). Declaring he’ll be coming out of retirement and wade back into the United States Anti Doping Agency (USADA) pool following UFC 273, Cejudo will have to be tested for six months until he can compete again in the Octagon. The last time we saw the former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight champion was at UFC 249 in May 2020 opposite Dominick Cruz, where he retired immediately afterward.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO