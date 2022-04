On April 14th, Mars enters Pisces, assisting us in taking action on what we've wanted to do with our lives. Taking action on your wildest dreams is a superpower. If you missed that massive amount of Pisces energy we had from the end of February through March, you’re in luck. Mars will enter Pisces on April 14th. And having our planet of drive in this empathic Sign will help us compassionately act.

14 DAYS AGO