Mountainfilm on tour

Click here to read the full article. Typically studios will only show off their current year wares at CinemaCon, but Warner Bros. went deep in the calendar showing off the first fresh footage from Paul King’s Wonka, the feature musical about the candymeister. The movie doesn’t come out until Christmas 2023. Think Fantastic Beasts in regards to period (think early 20th century), but so more fun: More leg-kicking, twirling dancing, chocolate fountains, and a giraffe running through a municipal building (a train station?). The visuals plump with purples and browns. We see Wonka arriving in what looks to be London (the pic was shot...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO