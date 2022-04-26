Congressman caught bringing loaded gun through airport security

Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, was caught trying to go through security with a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources.

This was the second time the controversial congressman has been stopped trying to bring a weapon through airport security.

TSA officers spotted the gun at the checkpoint and called airport police.

Erin Siegal/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO:U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn speaks during a rally hosted by former U.S. President Donald Trump in Selma, N.C., April 9, 2022.

Cawthorn was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property by Charlotte Mecklenburg police.

He was later released, and the CMPD took possession of the firearm, which is normal procedure, police said.

Transportation Security Administration via AP - PHOTO: This photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration shows a 9mm Staccato C2 handgun found in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's carry-on bag at a Charlotte Douglas International Airport security checkpoint, April 26, 2022.

Individuals can face fines up to $13,000 for a second offense, according to TSA.

The congressman's office did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.