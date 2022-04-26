ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Congressman caught bringing loaded gun through airport security

By Sam Sweeney
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, was caught trying to go through security with a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources.

This was the second time the controversial congressman has been stopped trying to bring a weapon through airport security.

TSA officers spotted the gun at the checkpoint and called airport police.

Erin Siegal/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO:U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn speaks during a rally hosted by former U.S. President Donald Trump in Selma, N.C., April 9, 2022.

Cawthorn was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property by Charlotte Mecklenburg police.

He was later released, and the CMPD took possession of the firearm, which is normal procedure, police said.

Transportation Security Administration via AP - PHOTO: This photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration shows a 9mm Staccato C2 handgun found in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's carry-on bag at a Charlotte Douglas International Airport security checkpoint, April 26, 2022.
Individuals can face fines up to $13,000 for a second offense, according to TSA.

The congressman's office did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

Greatest Person
3d ago

just after driving recklessly with expired tags, speeding and revoked license? if he were black he'd probably been shot, the gun was loaded he's done this twice. we are the only ones the laws are applied to this is why they don't want true history taught in schools. you can't teach one decade of American history without racism.

