Congressman caught bringing loaded gun through airport security
Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, was caught trying to go through security with a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources.
This was the second time the controversial congressman has been stopped trying to bring a weapon through airport security.
TSA officers spotted the gun at the checkpoint and called airport police.
Cawthorn was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property by Charlotte Mecklenburg police.
He was later released, and the CMPD took possession of the firearm, which is normal procedure, police said.MORE: Should certain politicians be subject to disqualification under the Constitution's ban on 'insurrectionists'?
Individuals can face fines up to $13,000 for a second offense, according to TSA.
The congressman's office did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.
