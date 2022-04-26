ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Submits Comments on NIST's RFI "Evaluating and Improving NIST Cybersecurity Resources: The Cybersecurity Framework and Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management"

uschamber.com
 2 days ago

On April 25, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce submitted comments on the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST's) RFI, Evaluating and Improving NIST Cybersecurity Resources: The Cybersecurity Framework and Supply Chain Risk Management. Please find the full comments attached....

www.uschamber.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Overcoming warehouse labor shortages through alternative management solutions

Managing a warehouse isn’t easy, and current labor challenges have increased the complexity. After all, the warehouse can be a tough place to work. Today’s warehouses and distribution centers are lucky if they can find qualified workers, let alone keep them from jumping ship before they gain the necessary expertise to efficiently operate in a building. In 2021, the turnover rate for warehousing was 49%, an improvement from nearly 60% in 2020 but nonetheless a continual challenge.
INDUSTRY
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber, Business Groups Support Finalization of Transatlantic Privacy Framework

The U.S. Chamber co-led a multi-association letter signed by 24 associations to President Biden commending the United States and the European Commission on the recently announced Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework. This framework will reestablish the Privacy Shield program as a critical mechanism for trusted US-EU data transfers while improving protections for individual privacy and civil liberties.
U.S. POLITICS
hackernoon.com

Startup Intelligence Company Roiquant Helps Founders Reduce Risk of Business Failure

With staggeringly high business shutdown rate, roiquant aims to help founders build competitive businesses generating higher return on investment. In other words, our proprietary cloud-based software application is built with analytical company performance data, private capital market data, business tools and simulators, as well as investors database, to serve aspiring and budding entrepreneurs building profitable businesses. In Q4 2022, roiquant will be organizing its first virtual preseed startup competition, which will offer equity-free cash prize money to its top 3 winners.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

AI Digital Assistants Require Human Oversight to Avoid Cybersecurity Threats

Security industry has seen an explosion in the number of applications and trends around trying to integrate these digital applications into institutions to stay ahead with helping businesses adapt or even automate security processes. If a digital assistant is compromised, it can disrupt people's lives in many ways: anti-social behavior, stealing secrets, pilfering confidential information. Ángel Rama, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of California at Santa Barbara, has another approach: "We have to keep people in mind when designing technology," he says.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nist#Rfi#Chamber#Csf
TechRadar

APIs are becoming a cybersecurity disaster zone

Web application program interfaces (APIs) are growing increasingly popular, causing all manner of cybersecurity problems in the process. This is according to a new report from Noname Security, which surveyed 3,000 employees across 350 businesses about challenges associated with APIs. The company found that APIs are extremely popular these days,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Restaurants Leverage Automated Solutions to Mitigate Labor Needs

Major quick-service restaurant (QSR) Jack in the Box is joining the list of restaurants leveraging automation to reduce labor needs. The company announced Tuesday (April 26) that it is partnering with foodservice industry Robots-as-a-Service company Miso Robotics to pilot test the robotics company’s Flippy 2 frier and its Sippy automatic beverage dispenser.
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

Blind, the anonymous job review site that has HR departments on notice

Blind, which bills itself as a "trusted community where verified professionals connect to discuss what matters most," is an anonymous network with more than 5 million verified employees discussing their employers and policies from pay to return-to-office. The network's popularity has grown beyond Silicon Valley as more workers are changing...
JOBS
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Response to USTR Special 301 Report Examining the State of Global Intellectual Property

Washington, D.C. – Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber Global Innovation Policy Center Patrick Kilbride issued the following statement today in response to the release of the Special 301 Report by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). The annual report reviews the global state of intellectual property (IP) rights protection and enforcement.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Applauds LNG Export Approvals, Calls for Swift Action to Approve Remaining Applications

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In response to the Department of Energy’s approval of two additional Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) export facilities to non-Free Trade Agreement (FTA) countries, U.S. Chamber Global Energy Institute President Marty Durbin made the following statement:. “We commend Secretary Granholm for approving two additional Liquified Natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Airgain, Mobix Labs Collaborate to Develop Future-Proof 5G Technology

Airgain, a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems and Mobix Labs a global connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, announced an agreement for the development of strategic, future-proof 5G technology. As operators and manufacturers grapple with the various technologies under...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Benzinga

Wix, LegalZoom Collaborate To Boost Online Presence Of Small Businesses

Global SaaS platform Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) and legal, compliance, tax solution platform LegalZoom.com, Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) collaborated to help small business owners create, manage and grow an online presence. What Happened? Wix.com and LegalZoom.com's upcoming integration will help entrepreneurs legally form their business in the U.S. and build their...
SMALL BUSINESS
Ryan Erickson

Project Management Knowledge: the Definition of Done

This is often a dreaded part of running a Scrum (or any) project, but it doesn’t have to be. So here's the quick-n-easy on creating your Definition of Done. It was once odd to me that we need to define this. However, lessons learned from my projects have impressed upon me that what I think is done may not/is not the same as the Development Team, Product Owner, Stakeholders, nor perhaps, the Sponsor (the big cheese 🧀). That said, this is a crucial step to ensure the completeness of the final product. It only takes one misunderstanding before you, too, will see its importance.
Benzinga

E-Home Launches 'Digital Human As Service' Metaverse Customer Services

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) launched its Digital Human as a Service (DHaaS) platform, an AI technology platform for sales and customer-facing services. DHaaS initiative features a virtual digital human customer service guide named Xiao e, providing 24/7 assistance for household services clients in the Metaverse virtual world.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Deepset raises $14M to help companies build NLP apps

Against this backdrop, Deepset, the startup behind the open source NLP framework Haystack, today announced that it raised $14 million in a Series A investment led by GV with participation from Harpoon Ventures, System.One, Lunar Ventures and Acequia Capital. The capital infusion arrived alongside Deepset Cloud, a new subscription product for building NLP-powered software.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital CEOs want to build collaborative partnerships to get ahead

Health system CEOs are looking toward strategic partnerships with competitors and entrepreneurs to compete in the market going forward, according to a new study from UC Denver. The 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study interviewed 133 U.S. health system CEOs who collectively represent systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually....
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy