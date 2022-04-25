ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

State Rep. Thompson responds to police incident

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
ST PAUL, Minn. — A state lawmaker who previously accused St. Paul police of racial profiling has issued a statement after an interaction with officers on Sunday, following an incident involving his adult daughter. In his statement Tuesday, Rep. John Thompson said he “responded as any concerned father...

