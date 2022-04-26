ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

10 Indiana shelters reduce adoption fees to 'Empty the Shelters'

By WFYI Public Radio
wbaa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal shelters are faced with overcrowding, prompting an urgent call for adoptions. At least 10 Indiana shelters are among more than 285 shelters across the country participating in the Empty the Shelters adoption event May 2-8. The Bissell Pet Foundation spokesperson Brittany...

www.wbaa.org

Comments / 2

